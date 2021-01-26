Cross River, NEWMAP donate compact truck to waste management agency

Cross River State government and the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) have donated a brand-new compact truck and other working equipment to the state waste management agency.

The effort is in keeping with the commitment of the Governor Ben Ayade administration to strengthen the capacity and operations of the Cross River State Waste Management Agency (CRSWMA).

Speaking at the handover ceremony, Inyang Asibong, commissioner for International Development Cooperation, explained that the vision of the state’s environmental cleanliness policy is to sustain Calabar in particular and Cross River State as Clean and Green Corridor in Nigeria.

Asibong said the partnership with NEWMAP to deliver the compact truck was to boost the daily operations of the Cross River State Waste Management Agency.

Francis Agaba, senior special adviser to the governor on NEWMAP, explained that the truck has been tested with satisfactory performance on collection and disposal of waste products and optimally ready for use.

Receiving the truck on behalf of the waste management agency, Sunday Oko, director-general, thanked the state government through the Ministry of International Development Cooperation and NEWMAP for boosting the agency with another truck which will significantly improve public solid waste disposal across the state.