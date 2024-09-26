‘Cross River is changing from agrarian to private sector-drive economy’

Essien Bassey Edem, Board Chairman, Microfinance Enterprise Development Agency (MEDA) Cross River State, says the State has moved from Agrarian economy to a more purposeful private sector-driven and rewarding system.

“We have a paradigm shift from Agrarian economy to a more Purposeful and rewarding system. First and foremost, we wish to profile intending entrepreneurs in the State to be able to see areas of need, itermise each entrepreneur in areas of strength”, he said.

He noted that MEDA had had a fruitful alignment through brainstorming and had seen the need to drive Cross River State’s economy from the standpoint of Civil Service economy to a more purposeful private sector economy through Microfinance Enterprise Development Agency (MEDA).

He stated that the social and economic benefit could not be overemphasized, adding: “we are profiling enterpreneurs giving them breeders for the new entrants, those who need businesses, we consider them, those who transgress, we now hand over the business to the original owners”.

The Board Chairman however assured enterpreneurs in the State of the willingness of the Agency to help them access funds and provide an enabling environment for businesses to thrive.