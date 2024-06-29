Cross River first Lady becomes life Matron for national winners of SAGE

The First Lady of Cross River State, Rev. (Mrs) Eyoanwan Bassey Otu has been made the Life Matron for the SAGE Craft House Team and Country Winners of the National SAGE competition.

The CraftHouse Team made up of students from the University of Calabar Demonstration Secondary School, which won the SAGE global competition in 2015 in South Korea, and has achieved several global recognitions, requested a courtesy call on Rev. Otu in her office in Calabar.

Responding, the First Lady lauded their achievements so far and called for even more work to ensure the implementation of their projects. “I am very impressed with the innovative projects you have created, and I am proud of you. Thank you for making our state and the country proud.”

“Concerning your request, I accept to be your Life Matron. I love to invest in things like this. Agriculture is a big deal, and since your project speaks to an aspect of it, we will work together to ensure you don’t just speak about the projects, but implement them for the benefit of everyone.”

The Principal of the school, Mr Philemon Bebian thanked Rev.Otu for the efforts she consistently puts in to better the lives of children in Cross River State in just one year and prayed for grace to do more.

The students collectively thanked Rev. Otu for her motherly advice and warmth.

The high point of the visit was the presentation of their award-winning project, which got them the slot to represent Nigeria in Tokyo, Japan, come August 2024.