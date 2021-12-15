Cross River commissioner backs zoning for political offices in state

Edem Okokon Effiom Cross River State Commissioner for Rural Transformation has advised that calling for the jettisoning of zoning arrangements in the State to think twice, saying that rather it has brought relative peace and stability.

The Commissioner warned the political gladiators in the State saying, “don’t truncate what’s has been in existence with your ambition,”

“Zoning gives us peace, it has spared us a lot of troubles, it brings us some sense of orderliness,” he said.

Read also: 2023: How PDP chairmanship zoning to North fires up presidency zoning discourse

Speaking to newly elected executive members of the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Cross River State Chapter led by its Chairman Eme Offiong of Voice of Nigeria, the Commissioner said it is the turn of the Southern Senatorial District to produce Ben Ayade Successor.

According to him, the first executive governor since the creation of the present Cross River State comes from Cross River Central in the person of Clement Ebri, followed by Donald Duke from the South and Liyel Imoke from the Central, before the incumbent Ben Ayade from Cross River North.

“So it’s natural that the next governor should come from the South without any rancour”

Effiom said so far his ministry has constructed 30km of the rural roads in Obudu and Obanliku, and also intervening in water and sanitation.

He noted that the ministry’s core mandate is that of rural transformation with intervention in school, health, water, and sanitation.