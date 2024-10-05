Cross River checks malaria with N37.9m drugs donation by China

The Cross River State Government has begun a comprehensive move to check malaria prevalence in the State, having received drugs and medical consumables donation worth N37.9 million from the Chinese Government.

Receiving the drugs and other medical consumables on behalf of the State Government, Henry Ayuk, the Commissioner for Health, commended the Chinese Government for its support on malaria fight in the State

Ayuk, who appreciated Chinese Government for sponsoring Health officials on an all-expense training to China to further strengthen capacity of human resource in the Health sector, submitted “that the partnership with the Chinese Government is going to be sustained. That is assurance from the Government of this State.”

Yan Yuqing, China’s Consular General in Lagos, represented by

Fan Rizen, described the gesture as a new level of strategic partnership between Nigeria and China, noting that the donations were just one part of more to come as the second part would come in about one month’s time.

