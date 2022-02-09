Cross River APC youth summit: Over 30,000 participants expected

Ahead of the February 26th by-elections in Cross River State, a socio- political group tagged All Progressives Congress (APC) lobby group made of young professionals in the Governor Ben Ayade Administration has vowed to mobilize over 30,000 youths across the 196 political wards.

Oden Ewa, chairman of the Local Organizing Committee (LOC) disclosed this on Wednesday while addressing Journalists at Channel View Hotel on preparation so far made for the mega summit.

According to Oden, the mandate of the Youth Summit is to bring all relevant stakeholders on the table and to demonstrate their capacity to mobilize and win the forthcoming by-elections in Cross River for APC.

‘We are also here to thanked our digital governor Senator Ben Ayade for giving us opportunity to the Youths more than any administration put together in the history of our State’

Read also: APC, PDP, others sign peace accord for FCT area council election

The group also thanked the State executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for sensitizing members of the party ahead of the Ogoja Yala Federal Constituency and the Akpabuyo State Constituency.

Also speaking the director general of primary health care development agency Janet Ekpeyong said the summit is a youth awareness campaign for the wonderful support the governor had provided for the Youths in the State

Another member of the group Francis Ekpo, special adviser to governor Ben Ayade said the Youths have the capacity to take the state to a higher level .