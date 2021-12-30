Cross-over Night: OYRTMA deploys 150 officials for special night operations across Oyo

The Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority (OYRTMA) has deployed not less than 150 men and Officers for a Special Night Operation aimed at ensuring a smooth cross-over night across the State.

Akin Fagbemi, executive chairman, during a press briefing at the administrative headquarters of the Authority, Agodi, Ibadan said the move is also part of efforts to ensure an itch-free yuletide season.

“We have observed a massive influx of people into the State particularly during the Christmas and New year celebrations which has inadvertently translated into more vehicular movement. Apparently, this is as a result of the tremendous work and conducive environment brought into being by Governor Seyi Makinde’s administration through prompt payment of workers’ salaries, enhanced security architecture, safety on roads, standardized healthcare delivery system as well as economic stability.

“However, this influx of people calls for an enhanced operational approach from our men and Officers to ensure a seamless and accident-free yuletide season across the State.

It is in line with meeting this cogent societal demand that we have deployed about 150 gallant men and officers for a Special Night Operation to man strategic locations across the State particularly during the festivities with a special focus on the cross-over night between 2100hours-0200hours (09:00 pm-02:00 am) of 31st December 2021 and 1st January 2022”, Fagbemi said.

Speaking further, the OYRTMA Boss explained that the exercise would be complemented by a standby Emergency Rescue Operations Team in case of any emergencies.

“While we thank Seyi Makinde for his great support to the Authority since the beginning of this administration, we must also appreciate the good people of Oyo State for their immense understanding, cooperation and support in the year 2021. We implore motorists to drive safely and carefully as we hope that the public takes full advantage of our social media handles and hotlines to get to us in real-time in cases of emergencies as our teams are always at alert.

Whilst looking forward to a more productive year 2022, we wish the good people of Oyo State a happy and prosperous new year” Fagbemi concluded.