C’River partners US-based group on clinical training, medical mission

Bassey Otu, Governor of Cross River State

The Cross River State Government says it has concluded plans to partner with a United States-based non-profit organisation known as Sharing Hope Medical Mission on clinical training, surgical and medical mission in the State.

Henry Ayuk, Commissioner for Health, who represented Governor Bassey Otu at a meeting between the State Government and the US-based organisation, said the partnership would commence the mission scheduled to hold from 4th to 19th October, 2024.

“The Government is happy with the initiative. It is in tandem with the present administration’s ‘People First’ mantra which is centered on access and better health service delivery for all citizens of the state by 2027”, Ayuk stated.

He assured representatives of the team that the Government would support the intervention and provide the needed supportive environment for them to accomplish their work in the State.

The Commissioner stated that General Hospital Calabar and General Hospital, Ukem in Odukpani, had been selected as health facilities to be used by visiting team for the free medical outreach to the people of the State.

He enjoined Cross Riverians to take advantage of the State Government’s health interventions as a deliberate step to a healthier citizenry by the Bassey Otu-led administration

Sharing Hope Medical Mission, represented at the meeting by Hajiya Ismail Bello, said it is a non-profit organisation dedicated to providing critical health services and training in underserved regions with a view to enhancing healthcare delivery through a multifaceted approach that includes advanced medical training, surgical interventions, and continuous collaboration with local healthcare providers.

The organisation submitted that a composition of 25 to 30 experienced professionals, including doctors, nurses, respiratory therapists, paramedics and other specialists, would be on ground for the 16-day medical outreach.

Advanced Trauma Life Support (ATLS), Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS), Basic Life Support (BLS), surgical procedures across various specialties, specialised medical consulting with doctors and nurses, training by All Sharing Hope volunteers in various health specialties, donation of essential medical supplies, as well as continuous partnership and consulting with local health professionals, were some of the areas of focus mentioned by the organisation.