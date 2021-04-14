C’River now hub for non-oil export- CALCCIMA

President of Calabar Chamber of Commerce, Mines and Agriculture (CALCCIMA), Effiom Ekong says the chamber has secured approval from the Federal Government and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) to make Cross River State a hub for non-oil exports.

Ekong said this after being sworn in as the new president of CALCCIMA. He took over from Eta Ndoma Egba, for the next two years.

Speaking with BusinessDay in Calabar, Ekong said his agenda would be dictated by the recent development in the gulf of Gunea and the Africa Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement which Nigeria has signed on to.

“Our major task as a chamber is to educate our people on the chances of creating a new economic source of revenue, to give them whatever support we can through export workshop and seminars.”

Also speaking, the executive secretary of the CALCCIMA, Kenneth Asim Itta said the chamber has organised export business workshop for young entrepreneurs on how to access international market.

Other executives of the chamber elected during their recent annual general meeting include David Etim, as deputy president; Kelly Ayamba, vice president (business development); Patrick Ugbe, vice president (communication), among others.