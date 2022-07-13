CreditRegistry wins charity golf tournament 2022

CreditRegistry, one of Nigeria’s credit bureaus, has won this year’s inaugural Readmanna Charity Golf Tournament 2022.

The tournament was held on July 1 at the Ikoyi Club, Lagos, to raise funds to promote digital literacy among teachers in low-cost schools.

Other sponsors at the tournament included Edutech, Zenith Bank, Lotus Bank, Investment One, Firsthand, Agusto&Co, Julius Berger, Oxygen Holdings, Stanton Chase, Sparkle, Holmes Consulting, Medplus, Banwo & Ighodalo and Consultants Collaborative Partnership.

In the third position was Edutech, Investment One came second and the CreditRegistry team made up of board chairman CreditRegistry, Fatumata Soukouna Coker; Divisional CEO Interswitch Systegra, Jonah Adams; CEO Hygeia HMO, Obinnia Abajue and Peter Eben Spiff, emerged winners to take the cup home for the team.

Speaking at the event, the founder, Readmanna Empowerment Initiative, Edna Agusto said the initiative sprung from her concern about unemployment in Nigeria especially as after acquiring certifications and education people are still unable to get jobs. She added that teachers have been left out in the digital skill acquisition which poses a challenge to the knowledge they pass to the students.

“Teachers have refused to embrace technology and it is a big problem as they are far behind,” she said.

Agusto explained that Readmanna trains private and public-school teachers using Microsoft-certified educators that address 21st-century digital skills. She noted that through their programs, 10,000 students in Nigeria have been certified.

Fatumata Soukouna Coker said the project is important as computers donated to schools by well-meaning Nigerians end up not being used because the teachers and students don’t know how to use them. According to her, the best way is to train people first before giving them the tools to practice. She added that with the initiative, students who are learning on their own can now get certified by Microsoft and the like.

The tournament, which was a four hours game, was followed by a reception where prizes and awards were presented to golfers with outstanding performances.

Representing the managing director/CEO CreditRegistry, Jameelah Sharrieff-Ayedun, Nkechi Nwokoroku, senior head of corporate services, said the golf tournament is a brilliant initiative that plays right into CreditRegistry’s corporate value of continuous learning.

“This initiative affords us to be a part of the cause to offer digital literacy to teachers and students, especially from less privileged settings,” she said.