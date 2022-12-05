CreditPRO, JCI Nigeria partner to empower female entrepreneurs

To support women-owned businesses and cushion the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, CreditPRO and Junior Chamber International have partnered to empower female entrepreneurs in Nigeria.

Three female entrepreneurs who emerged as winners of the maiden edition of the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Program organised by both organizations were empowered with N1.5million to scale their businesses.

Sola Adeyiga, chief executive officer, CreditPRO, said women are the most hit at this critical time in our nation where the economy is full of uncertainties.

Adeyiga, represented by Judith Salami-Eyo, the company’s secretary, noted that both organizations thought it wise to create a sustainable platform to empower women-owned businesses in Nigeria.

“As a company we believe that micro, small & medium-scale operators are paramount to the growth of any country. MSMEs need to be supported, particularly in accessing adequate funding and capacity development,” he said.

“It has been stated that women possess a strong entrepreneurial spirit which we at CreditPRO believe makes them an important force in the growth of the micro business sector and ultimately to Nigeria’s GDP,” he explained.

“This is why as part of our capacity development programme, we have entered into this long term partnership with JCI to organise annual conferences to mark the Women Entrepreneurship Development Day,” he added.

Olawale Bakare, national president of the Junior Chamber International, pointed out that it is the chamber’s desire to help more women start and run sustainable businesses while empowering female entrepreneurs with skills and knowledge to enable them build and grow global businesses through the Women’s Entrepreneurship Day Programme.

“To achieve this, we found an incredible partner in CreditPRO, with whom we share the noble objective of supporting small enterprises and invariably, rebuilding the economy in the advancement of our JCI RISE initiative,” he said.

CreditPRO was set-up in 2019 with the objective of supporting small and medium-scale businesses with customizable working capital loans.

In three years of operations, the company has disbursed over N4 billion in customizable working capital loans to MSME businesses in over 1,400 different transactions.