Creative expert calls for support in grooming future fashion entrepreneurs

Yewande Hakeem-Habeeb, the creative director of Qubraz Designs and Fashion Academy has urged parents to support their children interested in developing careers in fashion design.

Hakeem-Habeeb said this while giving her keynote address at the 2022 Fashion Show held at Greensprings School, Anthony campus in Lagos.

She said fashion design is a highly rewarding profession with a low barrier to entry and that parents should encourage their children if they show interest in the profession.

Magdalene Okrikri, the head of School, Greensprings Anthony campus, corroborated Yewande’s assertion, adding that the annual fashion show was organised to create opportunities for career discovery for students fascinated by the potential in the fashion industry.

Okrikri said that aside from academics, Greensprings School is also keen in helping students discover their talents and make them future-ready.

According to her, one of the things they do is to identify students who love fashion design, then give them the opportunity to plan and execute the annual fashion show, to enable them to get first-hand experience in the art of putting together a fashion show.

“We believe the show would help them discover a career path, and whether they take fashion design as a major profession or side hustle in the future, the learnings from the show will be extremely useful to them,” she said.

On his part, Anuoluwapo Adeyemi, the school’s art and design teacher, who coordinated the show said the event allowed the students to express their creativity.

“The theme of our fashion show this year is ‘High Low #DrivenByStripes,’. It was inspired by the fact that the High Low style is going out of fashion, so we decided to bring it back in a creative way while incorporating stripe designs. Through the show, our students learnt about sketching, fabric sourcing, sewing, running a clothing line and working with models. During the show, we had five clothing lines, with 15 models each, and the event served as an avenue for students to showcase their creativity in fashion,” she said.

Greensprings School is a British International School with three campuses in Lagos – Anthony, Lekki, and Ikoyi.