Delta revokes Sector A contract of Ughelli-Asaba Road dualization contract

Delta Government has announced the revocation of the contract for Sector A of the Ughelli-Asaba dual carriage project due to poor performance by the contractor.

Briefing journalists in Asaba, on Friday, Charles Aniagwu, the state commissioner for information, said that the decision to terminate the contract was taken at the State Executive Council meeting on Friday.

He disclosed that the council approved the revocation because the contractor was not able to carry on with the job as expected.

He recalled that the contract was awarded in 2013 and that the contractor had failed to perform to the expectation of the state government.

“So, at today’s Exco meeting, we terminated the contract of Sector A of the Ughelli/Asaba express way. Sector A is from Ughelli to Aradhe in Isoko North Local Government Area.

Read also: 2023: INEC to print ballot papers for presidential re-run polls

“The contractor that has been handling that project since 2013, when it was awarded, has not been performing up to expectation.

“We have not only repudiated it, we have also approved the award of that project to another contractor immediately,” he said.

The Commissioner, who was flanked by the chief press secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, also disclosed that the meeting approved the construction of Etua-Etiti, Etua-Oliogo roads in Ndokwa West Local Government Area of the state.

He said that more projects were reviewed due to rising cost of construction materials, adding that the contract for the construction of Ayakoromo Bridge, which was terminated earlier had been reviewed with a view to helping it receive the speed it deserved.