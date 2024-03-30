CP Olufemi assures hitch-free celebration in Delta

Abaniwonda Olufemi, Delta State Commissioner of Police (CP), has assured Deltans, residents and non-residents of the command’s readiness to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration in the state.

The CP gave the assurance following the massive deployment of officers in the command.

A statement by Bright Edafe, the command’s public relations officer (PPRO) on Friday said that the CP has directed all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, and Commanders of the various Tactical Teams in the command, to heighten their visibility across the state, to prevent, combat, and at the same time, counter serious and violent crime during the Easter holiday period and beyond.

“The CP noted that the police will focus on special crime awareness and prevention operations, as well as targeting crimes common over the celebration. He further advised the public to be alert, law-abiding, and also actively instrumental to the policing of their environment and aid the police in the fight against criminality during the Easter period.

“The Command has drawn up additional deployments from the Department of Operations, Tactical teams which include Dragon Patrol, RRS, CP-Decoy, Raiders Squad, Safe Delta, Safer high way Patrol, Eagle-Net Special Squad, Crack Squad, and the Special Anti-Kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad. Personnel will also be deployed to worship centers and resort centers.

“CP Abaniwonda Olufemi noted that the command will be tightening its crime-fighting efforts during the Easter period and beyond; hence, all officers will be out in full force working closely with other sister agencies to ensure the safety of the good and peace-loving residents in the State

“The CP on behalf of officers and men of the Command wishes Deltans and Nigerians a hitch-free Easter celebration,” he said.