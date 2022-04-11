COVID: ‘Waiving of PCR test is relief for tourism industry’

The recent decision of the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 to lift the PCR test for passengers coming into the country is a huge relief for the travel and tourism industry, Kechinyere, CEO of Kahera Travels, has said.

Richard-Sheidu told newsmen in Abuja that the committee’s new directive was good for the industry and the nation’s economy. She added that most countries have already lifted all COVID-19-related travel restrictions.

The committee had said that “fully vaccinated passengers arriving in Nigeria will not be required to carry out post-arrival PCR tests or a rapid antigen test upon arriving in Nigeria.

“Children below the age of 18 will be accorded the same privileges as persons who are fully vaccinated.”

According to her, the outbreak of COVID-19 had negatively impacted many sectors of the economy. The travel industry suffered the most as countries closed their borders and travel was generally restricted during the pandemic’s peak.

Richard-Sheidu emphasised that as a result, the aviation, travel, and vacation industries all bore the brunt of the lockdown among other restrictions.

She further expressed relief that the worst of the pandemic appears to be over. This is as she hoped that the travel industry, which has been comatose would bounce back.

“The pandemic had a significant impact on many businesses, particularly the travel and tourism industry; thankfully, the worst days are behind us, and we look forward to providing the best service for all of our clients’ travel and vacation needs,” she said.

Richard-Sheidu believed that the decision to suspend the mandatory test would undoubtedly result in more tourists visiting Nigeria.

“We invite Nigerian tourists who want to explore new things – both within and outside the country – to take advantage of the luxurious treat Kahera Travels has in store,” she said.