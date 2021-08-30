COVID-19 vaccine mandate sparks protest in Edo

A coalition of civil society organisations under the aegis of Equity International Initiative and Cypa Africa, on Monday, opposed the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine pass proposed by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State.

Obaseki had last week while flagging off the second phase of COVID-19 vaccination exercise announced that only residents in the state that have been vaccinated against the viral disease would be allowed to access banking services and other social activities with effect from the second week of September.

But the civil society organisations, in a peaceful protest, described the directive as an infringement on peoples’ rights to freedom of movement and association, saying that the governor cannot compel residents to take the vaccine.

Displaying placards with inscriptions such as “I have rights to my church, I have rights to my mosque, solve insecurity problems, don’t make us slaves to vaccines,” the protesters marched around Benin City, made a stop at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), and terminated at Government House, denouncing forceful vaccination.

Chris Iyama, the convener of the group, said the resolution by the Edo State government to restrict access to public spaces, including religious houses, banks, by mid-September is against human rights granted by the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“We, the people, own the state, not the government. So, we have stated our position that we can’t be forced to take COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

Read also: Lagos resumes inoculation of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine

Iyama, however, urged the governor to focus on constructing deplorable roads, address the rising security challenges in the state and many others problems.

Also speaking, Osadolor Ochei, interim chairman, Edo Civil Society Organisations (EdoCSO), said “We have a right to be vaccinated or not. We have a right to withdraw our money and transact any other business. No government can stop us from accessing our respective churches and mosques because we are protected by the constitution.

“The governor should face governance. We elected him on the basis of the Nigerian constitution. The governor’s primary responsibility is protection of lives and property.

Ochei added: “I am not against government policies, they have the right to make policies but policy doesn’t replace the law. The statement from the governor is not in the constitution or extant laws.”