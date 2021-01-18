COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu welcomes private partnership

The imperative of a robust partnership between the public and private sectors in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic in Lagos has been emphasised by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, at the recent commissioning of the Armoured Shield Isolation Centre in Victoria Island, promoted by the Reddington Hospital Group.

The new isolation centre is a purpose-built medical facility equipped with Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capabilities in response to the pandemic.

“This isolation centre is important for us as a government because it is a clear demonstration of the power of collaboration between the public and private sectors, ensuring we cannot do it all by ourselves”, said Sanwo-olu during the commissioning.

He commended the Reddington Hospital Group for establishing the isolation centre at a time Nigeria is battling the second wave of Covid-19.

He said that the Lagos State government would continue to encourage private sector participation in health care delivery in the state as the burden would be too much for the government to bear alone. The governor urged the residents of Lagos to observe all the nonpharmaceutical protocols of regular washing of hands, wearing of facemask and physical distancing to curb the community transmission of disease.

Olutunde Lalude, Group Medical Director of Reddington Hospital, while speaking, reiterated the need for the private sector to partner with the government in the battle against the second wave of the pandemic.

The Armoured Shield Isolation Centre is a 40- bed hospital with in-house facility for PCR testing, ambulance response, CT Scan, operating theatre, isolation care, high dependency care and level 3 ICU capability for Covid-19 treatment.

Andy Cunliffe, project director emphasised the need to bridge the gap between preparedness and response, saying that Reddington was proud to support the efforts of government through the launch of the new armoured shield centre.

Recall that Reddington Zaine Laboratory, a Covid-19 testing facility promoted by Reddington Hospital Group was commissioned in September 2020 to provide PCR testing with result available within 24 hours. Sample collection centres have since been opened in Victoria Island, Lekki and Ikeja to provide easy access to members of the public for the test.