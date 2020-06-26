COVID-19 realities: EY, Indian professionals forum, NICCI partner to promote organisational transformation

As the impact of COVID-19 crisis takes its toll on organisational culture and structure with the attendant disruption of businesses across the world, EY Nigeria, in collaboration with the Indian Professionals Forum (IPF) and Nigeria-Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industries (NICCI), is hosting a virtual discussion to address new ways organisations can address the current challenges within the world of work.

The panel session, which has as the theme ‘Driving Organisational Transformation in the new normal’ holds this Saturday, June 27, 2020, with special focus on how to explore what Next and Beyond look like; emerging risks for businesses, effective supply change management and workforce resilience, among other relevant issues.

The panel discussion will attract prominent business professionals drawn from within the Indian Professionals in Nigeria and EY network, and promises to be very engaging, informative and insightful. Panelists will include, Atul Kshetry, President, India Professionals Forum; Sachin Ganglani, Managing Director, Sacvin Nigeria, Ajay Vaswani, Group Director, Veevee Group of industries and Siddhartha Khandelwal, Chief Finance Officer, Tolaram-Arla (Dano). From EY network, we have Ashish Bakhshi, Partner and Head of Markets (West Africa); Ben Afudego, Advisory Leader, EY West Africa, Bunmi Kuku, Partner, Performance Improvement Leader and Lola Esan, People Advisory Services Leader. The Panel session will be moderated by Benson Uwheru, a Partner in EY, expert in governance and risk issues.

Speaking on the reasons behind this special session, Ashish Bakhshi, Partner and Head of Markets, EY West Africa, says there is no denying that the COVID-19 pandemic has fundamentally and drastically changed the way businesses operate across the world. Therefore, changes have automatically become inevitable; a greater number of employees will work from home more frequently, supply chains will be reorganized to maximize agility and flexibility, and technology will feature more prominently. Firms must think through how they are going to run business in future and continue being relevant and productive and transition smoothly to this new normal”. EY through its knowledge of different markets and sectors keeps educating and supporting businesses so that they can be relevant and be ready to adopt the change.

On collaboration with the IPF & NICCI, Ashish notes the Indians are known to have successfully built thriving businesses not only in Nigeria but globally, adding that the Indian business community in Nigeria are willing to support Nigerian business community in addressing the many ways to navigate the turbulent times we are facing, due to the crisis. EY with its knowledge and expertise is committed to support the Indian Businesses community in Nigeria to navigate their businesses successfully through this crisis.

“EY remains committed to its purpose of building a better working world. This Panel discussion is one of such initiatives through which EY can contribute and support business leaders as we navigate these disruptions”, Ashish says.

Established in 1994, under the Auspices of the Indian High Commission in Nigeria, The Indian Professionals Forum provides a platform for Indian Professionals to interact with experienced – top professionals, policy makers and respected personalities of their respective fields in Nigeria and abroad. Indian Professionals contribute significantly towards all economic activity in Nigeria.

The Nigerian-Indian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (NICCI) was established in 1992 with the principle objective is to promote activities to encourage & stimulate investment by the Indian companies in Nigeria.