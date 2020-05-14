COVID-19: Railway authorities make use of face mask compulsory for staff

Compelled by the devastating deadly effects of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities at the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) said it is now compulsory for all staff to wear face masks.

This directive was given by Fidet Okhiria, managing director of while flagging off the sensitization and awareness campaign on the imperative of using a face mask and strict compliance with the social or physical distancing protocol as outlined by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as the surest way of containing the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

According to the NRC managing director, a healthy workforce is an asset for any organization, because it is a healthy staff that can perform optimally towards the production output with profound efficiency and effectiveness.

Okhiria said the board and management have immense concern for the health and well-being of NRC staff and their families, hence, this sensitization had become mandatory in NRC headquarters and Ebute-Metta Junction, adding that this campaign would also be carried out in all the Districts of the corporation.

He appealed to the residents to always wear a face mask which is now compulsory and maintain social distancing, personal and environmental hygiene.

In a press statement issued by Yakub Mahmood, deputy director in charge of public relations and made available to BusinessDay, the NRC advised all residents to co-operate with the corporation’s frontline staff who would subject them to body temperature measurement at the entry points of NRC facilities.

Earlier, the deputy director research, health, safety and environment, Oyekunle Oyewole, who represented the director corporate planning James Z. Gyang, told the managing director that, the campaign would last for two consecutive days, covering the entire headquarters.

He commended the board and management of the NRC for being proactive in ensuring that this sensitization campaign is carried out for the benefit of the staff.

It could be recalled that NRC management had earlier decontaminated offices, workshops, residential quarters, train stations, etc., in the entire system, all towards achieving a healthy environment.