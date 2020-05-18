COVID-19: Polo Luxury Group reaches out in solidarity to essential frontline workers

To support the effort of Federal and Lagos State governments in meeting the needs of Nigerians most vulnerable to the COVID-19 affliction, a delegation from Polo Limited has distributed food items and essential commodities to members of the Nigerian Police Force resident at the Ikeja Police College.

The initiative by Nigeria’s foremost luxury and lifestyle company, Polo Limited aligns with its multi-level approach geared at providing assistance to frontline workers whose means of livelihood have been deeply affected by the various lockdown measures put in place to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Lagos State.

At the visit, John Obayuwana, managing director of the Group, expressed appreciation to the frontline workers for their tireless and unrelenting efforts to enforce the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control prevention guidelines on members of the society to contain the transmission and spread of the Coronavirus disease.

Obayuwana advised other businesses operating in the region to live up to their Corporate Social Responsibility obligations to society at large by reaching out to members of the community most hit by the crisis.

In a statement to the Lagos State government, Jennifer Obayuwana, the Group’s executive director, commended all key stakeholders at the forefront of combating the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria and worldwide for their courage and service to humanity.

Receiving the donations, Welfare and Women Leader, Ofem, expressed her gratitude to the Polo Luxury team for their thoughtful support and encouragement, stating that such a loving gesture would strengthen their resolve to remain steadfast in their efforts to maintain law, order and security in the country despite the scourge.