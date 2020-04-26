COVID-19: Police arraign 1,909, convict 1,736 over violation of restrictions in FCT

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigeria Police Force has arraigned 1,909 suspects for violating the restriction orders imposed by the federal government in Abuja the nation’s capital to contain the rampaging Coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner of Police of the Command, Bala Ciroma made this known while parading 43 suspects arrested for different criminal activities in Abuja and its environs since the lockdown was slammed on the city about a month ago.

According to the commissioner the 13 mobile courts set up to tackle the issue of violation has so far convicted 1,736 out of the suspects and set free 145 while 28 others had their cases adjourned for further hearing.

Ciroma said the convicted violators were sentenced to community service or asked to pay a fine as part of efforts not to congest the Correctional Centres.

“In the last couple of weeks, the Command has been on the streets enforcing the presidential lockdown order, to contain the spread of the COVID-19, which is today a global health issue. In the course of this enforcement exercise, persons arrested for violating the presidential directive are arraigned before mobile courts,” Ciroma said.

The CP also admonished traditional, religious and community leaders in the FCT to support the effort of the government to curb the spread of the deadly virus, urging them to educate and enlighten their adherents on the need to observe the presidential lockdown order.

Ciroma noted that the Command has been very proactive in the protection of lives and property through measures put in place to combat criminal activities during the lockdown as well as playing a key role in enforcing the lockdown directive of President Buhari.

“I am pleased to inform you that the Command within the period in focus has recorded commendable progress in its fight against crime. In compliance with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, the Command has focused its crime-fighting effort on crimes like armed robbery, Kidnapping, robbery, one chance robbery theft, housebreaking,” he said.

He said the command having intensified measures has busted suspected criminal gangs and within the period arrested 43 suspects for offences ranging from armed robbery, Kidnapping, robbery, ‘one chance robbery’, theft and housebreaking.

Some of items recovered from the suspected criminals include; 10 vehicles, two Motorcycles, one locally made AK47 rifle, 8 locally made pistols, one Dane gun,37 ammunition, 11 cutlasses/jack knives/Cutters, three phones and others.

CP Ciroma also said the Command is determined to render quality service that would meet the policing needs of the FCT residents even as he enjoined the public to continue to collaborate with the Command to combat crime by actively participating in the policing of their respective communities.

Innocent Odoh, Abuja