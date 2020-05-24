COVID-19: Olu of Warri takes delivery of palliatives from VSF

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Ikenwoli, has taken delivery of palliatives donated to the people of Warri by a Non Governmental Organization, Victims Support Fund (VSF) COVID-19 Task Force.

The items include, rice, beans, salt, and vegetable oil, Personal Protective equipment (PPE) which includes Hand Sanitizers, Face Masks, Hazmat Suits, Protective googles and Boots.

The Warri monarch who received the Task Force team in his Palace in Warri during the weekend, commended VSF for their selfless service to humanity assuring them that the items will be judiciously shared among the target recipients.

Ogiame Ikenwoli said he is optimistic that Nigeria will become a stronger Nation considering the way and manner people have been donating items since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am happy and delighted to See you here today. I am also happy that TY Danjuma who is our friend and inlaw is associated with good thing. I must thank you for your selfless sacrifice to make Nigeria good and better.

“Everything has come to a standstill and we pray that people should begin to regain their lives and jobs. I pray good will reward you and bless you in larger way,” Ogiame Ikenwoli said.

Earlier, Chairperson of the Victims Support Fund Task Force, Mrs Toyosi Ogunsiji, explained that the palliatives are to be distributed to 20 vulnerable families in Asaba and Warri.

She said each of the selected households are to receive a 50 kg package containing rice (10kg) beans (10 kg), salt (500 gm) and vegetable oil (4 Liters) Protective equipment (PPE) which includes Hand Sanitizers, Face Masks, Hazmat Suits, Protective googles and Boots.

“The cumulative monetary value of our donation in Delta State is N154.5 million covering all these items we have talked about.

“We are covering 20,000 homes with the intention that this for us will reach the indigent and vulnerable families in Delta State.

Since the beginning of the pandemic we are aware that a lot of citizens have lost their jobs, a lot of companies are not functioning in full capacity, Government are operating in slow speed, and a lot of things are grounding to a halt because of the fear of human to human transmission of Coronavirus,” she said.

The Victims Support Fund is a knowledge-driven and programme-based organisation supporting victims of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.