COVID-19: New variant of concern detected in South Africa, Botswana

Scientists in South Africa on Thursday detected a new Covid-19 variant with concerns that it has a “very unusual constellation” of mutations that could possibly cause the virus to evade immunity.

The number of daily infections in South Africa, Africa’s hardest-hit country has increased tenfold since the start of November.

“Unfortunately we have detected a new variant which goes by the scientific lineage number B.1.1.529. The variant has a very high number of mutations,” virologist Tulio de Oliveira told a news conference.

“It’s, unfortunately, causing a resurgence of infections,” he added.

The variant has also been detected in Botswana and Hong Kong among travellers from South Africa.

Read also: COVID-19: Lack of social protection escalates welfare losses in Nigeria

The World Health Organization (WHO) said it is “closely monitoring” the reported variant and is expected to convene a technical meeting on Friday to determine if it should be designated a variant of “interest” or of “concern”.

Scientists said the new B.1.1.529 variant has at least 10 mutations, compared with two for Delta or three for Beta.

“What gives us some concerns is that this variant might have not just have enhanced transmissibility, so spread more efficiently, but might also be able to get around parts of the immune system and the protection we have in our immune system,” said researcher Richard Lessells.

So far the variant has been seen spreading especially among young people.

But the coming days and weeks will be key to determining the severity of the variant, Lessells said.