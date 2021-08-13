COVID-19: Lagos activates oxygen treatment, sample centres

Amid rising infection cases of COVID-19 in Lagos, the state government has activated 10 oxygen treatment and sample collection centres.

Commissioner for health, Akin Abayomi, in a statement on Thursday, while reviewing reports of operations at the centres, said 20 local government areas based COVID-19 sample collection points have also been reactivated.

Abayomi said that the centres, which were established during the first and second waves of the pandemic, had been rejigged to provide swift oxygen therapy to residents who require it.

He said that the centres were also to provide easy access to COVID-19 testing for residents.

According to him, the centres are strategically located in 10 local government areas with a high burden of COVID-19 infection.

“The reactivation of these centres and sites are part of the strategies adopted in response to the recent increase in COVID-19 infection occasioned by the third wave of new strains.

“The oxygen treatment centres will support patients with oxygen while the LGA Based Sample Collection Sites will service patients with any of the COVID-19 symptoms or who are exposed to a confirmed COVID-19 case,” Abayomi noted.

He said that the state was ramping up testing and improving on its management of COVID-19 cases by providing citizens with support and seamless access to quality and efficient COVID-19 care services.

According to him, the aim is to lower the curve of COVID-19 third wave and prevent the infection from further spreading.

Abayomi advised citizens who intend to visit the centres to adhere strictly to all non-pharmaceutical interventions of face mask use, social distancing and hand hygiene, as part of the protocols to prevent spread of infection at the sites.