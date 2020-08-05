COVID-19: La Casera celebrate everyday heroes

In appreciation of the frontline workers who have been committed to the overall wellbeing of Nigerians during the Covid-19 pandemic, the La Casera Company (TLCC) is rewarding frontline workers with the ‘La Casera Heroes’ initiative.

The initiative is to recognise frontline heroes that have been providing essential services since the first index case was reported in Nigeria.

Speaking at the gift presentation and the unveiling of the La Casera Heroes Campaign, managing director, The La Casera Company, Chinedum Okereke, said recognising the contributions of these unusual yet special heroes was important.

He also revealed that The La Casera Heroes initiative was to contribute to the emotional wellbeing of individuals working in high risk areas, under intense pressure, by recognising, appreciating and celebrating them in a special way.

“These are unusual times and many people are doing incredible work to keep our people, cities and the country running as best as is safely possible. “It is our way of shining the spotlight on them for their self-sacrificing work as we show our appreciation. It’s times like this that a thank you goes a long way,” said Okereke.

Announcing the winners, the group marketing director, Agu Emmanuel said, “We have many individuals who have done well to support the country during this period and it is important for us to also support in communities where we operate. It is wonderful to hear these stories which are great examples of how people are making a real difference in people’s lives during this uncertain period.”

According to him, ten heroes emerged from the pool of outstanding entries received from individuals online who nominated their ‘everyday super hero’.

He said due to the large number of entries received, La Casera would continue the hero celebration until the end of the year. “More heroes will be unveiled and celebrated as they are nominated via its social media pages,” he said.