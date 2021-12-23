COVID-19 is real, not politically arranged, says Kumuyi

The General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, William F. Kumuyi, has added his voice to the vaccine passport currently dividing the Christian community, assuaging their fears that Covid-19 is real and not a politically arranged disease.

Kumuyi stated this on Tuesday at the ‘Great Miracle Explosion’ crusade press conference held at the Deeper Life International Conference Centre (DLICC), along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, stating that God has a solution to every problem faced by man including the pandemic.

According to Kumuyi, what is happening around the world is not a surprise to those who know the prophecy of the Bible. He posits that Jesus had told his followers that towards the time of His second coming; the world will experience some pestilences, which he said are Bible language for pandemic and quite a lot of things. “But He said even in the midst of these, this gospel of the kingdom that brings peace and solutions to every problem of man should be preached,” said Kumuyi.

Responding to questions on how the crusade will impact the nation, Kumuyi said the nation is made up of communities; communities of families, and families of individuals. Hence, by touching individual participants, the nation Nigeria and the world at large will be touched. According to Kumuyi, the most important thing for a preacher is to make the declaration that God had given the minister.

“So this crusade is to address personal problems, national problems, the pandemic and other things. By the way we have seen and lost count of the people that have been freed from Covid-19 by direct prayers for them. I believe at this time there is going to be a multiplication of what we have seen since the global crusade began,” said Kumuyi.

The global crusade train took off in July at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja. It has subsequently been held in Enugu, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Uyo, and transmitted in real-time through satellite communication to every location of the church in the world. The crusade is also streamed live on social media platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, Twitter and WhatsApp.

Paul Joseph Baloche, an American Christian music artiste and worship leader, will be joining Kumuyi at the Great Miracle Explosion crusade in Lagos. While the likes of Don Moen, Nathaniel Bassey, Ron Kenoly and others joined in the previous crusade leading the global audience in praise and worship.

The Great Miracle Explosion crusade will afford participants the opportunity of listening to good songs rendered by the church’s choirs drawn real-time from across the globe. It also offers an opportunity for people to share testimonies of the incredible instant miracles that took place during the events.