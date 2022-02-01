Covid-19 has made Nigerian entrepreneurs explore new frontiers – Usman

Maryann Irhoube Usman, Marvic Empire’s CEO and a budding entrepreneur has said that the Nigerian economy, despite the decline in its currency, had made a gradual recovery in 2021, and this had reverberated across the business community with many entrepreneurs taking bold steps to explore new frontiers.

Usman said it is therefore natural for such new businesses to consolidate and even expand further in 2022.

The Marvic Empire boss, an alumna of the University of Port Harcourt and renowned hair expert, further avowed that 2022 could witness the emergence of Nigerian business unicorns. “Before the disruption of Covid-19, there was a rise in the number of new businesses coming out from Nigeria especially digital and fintech businesses,” she noted, “there is every possibility, the process would continue and a big Nigerian business could emerge.”

She expressed optimism about 2022 having a better outlook for the business community.

“Last year was a time for recovery from the devastations of the Covid-19 global lockdown of 2020. Hence, it is reasonable to assume that, barring any unforeseen catastrophe, the global economy will regain its lost form in 2022,” she posited while sharing her views via Instagram live chat.

Speaking about the continuing evolution of Marvic Empire, the luxury hair and fashion accessories store she founded, Usman claimed the brand will be consolidating its position as a leading player in the beauty sector. “We have evolved beyond a mere hair and wigs store to become a beauty conglomerate with spa and unisex salons subsidiaries. This year will record further expansion,” she stated.

The Marvic Empire boss further confirmed: “Our plans are informed by the need to satisfy our teeming customers across Nigeria and outside the country.”

For aspiring entrepreneurs, she avowed that 2022 is going to be a good year for new business take-off. “The beauty sector is ever-expanding to accommodate newcomers,” she stated.

