COVID-19: FG, Total, in talks on vaccine procurement

Total Exploration and Production Nigeria Limited says discussions are ongoing with the Federal Government on the procurement of vaccines for Nigerians to combat COVID-19.

It also said it has contributed N1.2 billion to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 effort to reduce the impact of the pandemic, stating further that it will continue to provide interventions in the health sector as it considers Nigeria as home with communities where it operates.

The oil industry led by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) contributed about N21 billion in 2020 at the heat of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Total also assured of sustaining projects it has embarked upon through consistent interaction with the beneficiaries.

Alex Aghedo, the executive general manager, operations support services, Total, speaking during a virtual meeting, said: “Total and 30 other upstream operators in Nigeria’s oil and gas industry, led by the Nigerian

National Petroleum Corporation donated N21 billion to the Federal Government’s COVID-19 effort.

“In the first phase, the donation covered three thematic areas which include provision of medical consumables; deployment of logistics and in patient support services as well as medical infrastructure. Total’s contribution was $3.2 million” he said.

According to him, the company also carried out other interventions, including donation of hospital beds, surgical ventilators, dialysis machines and face masks to the Lagos and Rivers State Governments.