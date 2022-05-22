COVID-19 awareness campaign earns ID Africa global SABRE awards recognition

ID Africa, a pan-African communications advisory firm, has made its debut on the global public relations and communications awards table, with a nomination at the forthcoming SABRE Awards EMEA as well as a certificate of recognition at the SABRE Awards Africa. The 18th edition of the SABRE Awards EMEA will take place at The Guildhall in London on May 27.

The acknowledgements were earned for the firm’s work on ‘Project SafeUp’, the 2021 CSR campaign executed for My World of Bags (MWOB) in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation.

ID Africa was awarded a Certificate of Excellence in the ‘Not for Profit/Charities’ category alongside four other nominees from Kenya, South Africa and Uganda at the SABRE Awards Africa. It also received its first SABRE Awards EMEA nomination in the category ‘Africa’ in the company’s first-ever EMEA SABRE entry.

“The SABRE Awards puts a spotlight on the industry’s most compelling work, especially communication programmes that drive real social and business impact. So, it is an honour to be recognised for the work we do at ID Africa.

“We have spent the past seven years developing a unique approach to communications, and we are truly delighted to be taking this model to new markets as we expand across Africa. Our mission remains to help individuals, brands, businesses, and governments understand and connect better with the people they care about,” Femi Falodun, CEO, ID Africa stated.

According to him, the campaign achieved over 300 mentions in 60 days on print, online, social media and radio platforms across the country; and had a staggering online readership of over 100 million users, with 26 indigenous radio content and presenter sessions reaching an estimated two million in Lagos and Osun state over the course of a month.

Project SafeUp, an initiative of luxury design and manufacturing company, My World of Bags (MWOB) in partnership with the MasterCard Foundation, provided 1.5 million PPE materials across South-west Nigeria between 2020 and 2021. ID Africa provided communications strategy, and execution support building awareness and interest through creative storytelling at community level, as well as using local advocates and electronic mass media.

The SABRE Awards Africa, which recognises superior achievement in branding, reputation, and engagement, will be announced at the Africa SABRE award ceremony on May 25, as part of the 2022 African Public Relations Conference. While the 2022 SABRE Awards EMEA shortlist includes over 400 campaigns, selected from among more than 2,000 entries in this year’s competition and are evaluated by a jury of industry leaders.