Covid-19: Abuja tailors support fight with free distribution of face masks

The National President of Nigeria Labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba said the National Union of Textile and Garment workers, particularly the tailors in Abuja would be supporting the efforts of the front line workers in the Federal capital Territory with free distribution of face masks to curb the spread of the virus.

Ayuba gave this information at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Team ,as he lauded the efforts of the federal government in curbing the spread of the pandemic.

“A s part of our contribution,the National Union of Textile and Garment workers,particularly the tailors in Abuja who are under that union,came up with the idea to say that in order to support this fight, they needed to support this fight and think out of the box by producing for his locally made fave masks.”

“They have so produced in large numbers and our intention is to distribute free to other category of front line workers, he said.

Speaking further on beneficiaries, he said: “if you pass around the cities of Abuja,there are workers that their work is not so much recognised but they contribute a lot. For instance, as early as 5.am I see people sweeping the streets and these are the people that needs also to be protected from contaminated thrashes throne to the streets.

“First, we are going to distribute to them free as well as other paramedical staff also working and enforcing some health decision.

“We want to thank the COVID-19 committee that is working assiduously to curb the spread of the pandemic,it is not an easy job” he emphasised.

On the interface with Labour Union, Ayuba said: “Mr. Chairman,let me use this occasion to thank you immensely for the interface that you have allowed particularly through your office and the Nigerian Labour Congress.

“I assure you that we are going to be very reasonable as we interface with your office especially on the whole idea of working together to achieve results.

“Let me also thank the Ministry of Health.these are very difficult times and clearly I want to lend my voice to this front line health workers in doing very wonderful work.

“We have continued to engage with them and that is why we set up labour -civil society room ,where workers and their unions can also phone in and raise any concern about their work.

“It is important that we emphasise what the minister has said about scaling up occupational health and safety on the concerns of number of health workers that have been infected so far.

“I think there is no gainsaying the fact that the health workers need to protect himself while rendering service to others.

“I quite appreciate the gesture to health workers that the government is coming up with to try to support this front line health workers.