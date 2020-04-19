PENGASSAN wants NCDC to capture offshore oil workers in Covid-19 test protocol 

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) has demanded the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to immediately capture offshore oil workers in the Covid-19 testing protocol to prevent the spread of virus on oil installations and repeated harrassment of workers.

The demand comes as the union announced the suspension of its earlier plan to disrupt crude oil production in protest against the arrest and detention of 22 Exxon Mobil workers by the government of Rivers State.

“We also call on the Federal Ministry of Health and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to immediately adjust its Covid-19 testing protocol to include all offshore-going workers. This will prevent possible incidence of Covid-19 on oil installations with its grave consequences and eliminate need for 14-day self-isolation before travelling offshore with its attendant huge cost implications on organisations and psychological effect on workers.”

The decision to stand down the planned action followed the release on Sunday of the detained workers by the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike.

The union had issued a directive to members to suspend all oil production and maintenance services from midnight of Sunday, April 19 in protest against the continued detention of Exxon Mobil staff in Rivers State.

It also directed that by 12 noon on Monday, April 20, members should withdraw all forms of services relating to crude oil production, refining, distribution and supplies across the country.

Lumumba Okugbawa, the general secretary of PENGASSAN, had told BusinessDay shortly after the detained workers were released in Port Harcourt by 9am, Sunday, that the union would stand down its planned action, regretting however, the “inhuman treatment” meted to the oil workers.

In an official statement subsequently issued by PENGASSAN on Sunday afternoon, and signed by Ndukaku Ohaeri, the president, and Okugbawa, the union said “having achieved the primary demand in our ultimatum, we hereby suspend the planned industrial action.”

The union called on of the Federal Government, relevant agencies and all oil and gas industry stakeholders to guarantee unfettered movement of oil and gas workers on essential services in all territories of the federation if its members are to continue to provide services.