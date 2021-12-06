COVID-19: 5 things to do when travelling out/arriving Nigeria

The Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 has updated travel protocols for travellers as part of its efforts to contain the spread of the pandemic.

For passengers travelling out of Nigeria, they must perform a COVID-19 PCR test not more than 2 days (48hours) before boarding/departure.

PCR tests done more than 48 hours before departure are not valid and passengers will not be allowed to board. Rapid antigen or antibody tests are not acceptable; only PCR tests can be used for this purpose. Test validity commences from the time of sample collection.

For Travellers with multiple connections before arrival in Nigeria, the PCR test must be valid within 48 hours of boarding from the first point of departure.

Travellers must bring along an electronic or hard copy of their negative COVID-19 PCR test for presentation at the departure airport and upon arrival in Nigeria. A record of their vaccination status will also be required on arrival in Nigeria.

Secondly, all intending travellers (including diplomats and children less than 10 years old) must register via an online national travel portal (Nigeria International Travel Portal –https://nitp.ncdc.gov.ng) and proceed to fill in the online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting form located on the portal.

Third, after filling the online Health Declaration/Self-Reporting Form, travellers will be directed to upload their negative tests on the portal. Only children less than 10 years are exempted from uploading a pre-arrival negative COVID-19 PCR test result. Once this is successfully done, travellers will proceed to the payment section of the travel portal. Only children less than 10 years are exempted from payment for the repeat test in Nigeria.

For partially-vaccinated and unvaccinated travellers; on reaching the payment section of the portal, they will be requested to select their preferred laboratory/sample collection centre based on where they will be self-isolating for a period of 7 days in Nigeria.

A list of accredited private laboratory providers/sample collection centres across the country is available on the payment platform.

The next stage is to choose a bank payment gateway and then proceed to pay for day 2 (arrival day + 1 day) and day 7 (arrival day + 6 days) in-country COVID 19 PCR tests. Travellers paying in naira should use cards issued by a Nigerian bank.

Step 5: Following successful payment, travellers are to download the Permit to Travel Certificate/ QR Code using the “Get Permit to Travel” button visible at the top right corner of the portal, save and print the form for presentation at the point of boarding.

The Permit to Travel Certificate/ QR code will have a ‘paid’ label if payment is successful and ‘unpaid’ label if payment had not gone through yet or is unsuccessful.

Any passenger with an ‘unpaid’ label will not be allowed to travel. A copy of the Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code will also be sent to the email address provided by the traveller.

Prior to boarding for Nigeria, travellers must present two documents at their point of departure to be allowed to board.

Airlines have been directed not to board travellers with non-PCR COVID-19 tests (such as antigen or antibody tests), a positive COVID-19 PCR test result, or tests performed beyond 48 hours of boarding.

Travellers are also to present permit to travel certificate/QR Code-generated from the Nigeria International Travel Portal on completion of a health questionnaire, uploading of a negative COVID-19 PCR result and schedule of PCR tests on days 2 and 7on arrival in Nigeria.

Travellers failing to show a Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code will not be allowed to board.

On arrival, all travellers are required to strictly adhere to instructions given by Port Health Services at the arrival terminal.

Travellers who fail to adhere to instructions will be sanctioned by relevant security personnel.

All travellers arriving in Nigeria will be required to go through the routine Port Health screening and present electronic or print-out evidence of pre-boarding COVID-19 PCR test, Permit to Travel Certificate/QR Code; and vaccination certificate (where applicable); and present their international passports for clearance through the Nigerian Immigration Service System’s Migrants Identification Data Analysis System (MIDAS).

Partially vaccinated and unvaccinated in-bound travellers must proceed on mandatory 7 days of self-isolation/quarantine in their selected in-country destination address.

Travellers are to avoid physical interaction with friends, family members, colleagues, and other members of the public during the period of self-isolation.

They must show up at the laboratory/sample collection centres on the 2 send a reminder text message, email, or phone call to the traveller a day before the samples will be taken, and a COVID-19 PCR test done. The selected private laboratory will send a reminder text message, email, or phone call to the traveller a day before the appointment date.

Persons who test negative for COVID-19 after 7 days of self-isolation/quarantine will be allowed to exit self-isolation on receipt of their results.

Fully vaccinated in-bound travellers must show up at the laboratory/sample collection centres on the second day of arrival.

Samples will be taken, and a COVID-19 PCR test done. The selected private laboratory will send a reminder text message, email, or phone call to the traveller a day before the appointment date.

Travel to the UK

The UK on Saturday added Nigeria to its red list countries. This implies that only British and UK residents can travel, but they will have to be in a quarantined hotel for 10 days.