COVID-19: Nigeria begins administration of booster doses from Dec. 10

The Nigerian government has approved the administration of booster doses to all eligible Nigerians from the 10th of December, 2021 across all states of the federation in order to boost immunization against COVID-19.

The booster shot is to be administered to all persons that have completed two doses of AstraZeneca, Moderna, Pfizer Bio-N-Tech, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.

The Presidential Steering Committee in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Primary Health Care Development Agency gave the approval in Abuja on Friday following the detection of the Omicron variant which has seen designated as a Variant of Concern by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The Executive Director/CEO, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib has said the eligibility criteria for taking the booster dose are: any person 18 years and above; time interval of six months or more after receiving the second dose of AstraZeneca, Moderna or Pfizer Bio-N-Tech; time interval of two months or more after receiving the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“Consequent upon the above, eligible Nigerians are advised to visit the nearest health facility or mass vaccination site,” Shuaib said.

Shuaib noted that a COVID-19 booster dose gives greater protection against the virus and urged all Nigerians to take advantage of the opportunity offered by the Federal Government of Nigeria.

The list of the vaccination sites is available on the NPHCDA website: www.nphcda.gov.ng