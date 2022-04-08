Court strikes out 8 of 15 charges against Nnamdi Kanu

A Federal High Court, Abuja on Friday, said it will only proceed with seven out of the 15 charges brought against Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The court presided over by Justice Binta Nyako said only counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15 will be pursued against Kanu.

However, the IPOB leader was unable to quash the terrorism charge.

Nyako said that the federal government, through the Office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), had been able to establish some allegations against Kanu in counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 8 and 15.

“The court shall proceed to try the defendant on those counts, ” Nyako ruled.

After the review of the 15 counts, she held that about eight of the counts appeared to be similar.

She, therefore, ordered that counts 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 12 13 and 14 to be struck out.

Nyako also ruled that the order proscribing IPOB as a terror group still subsisted until it was vacated since the issue was still on appeal.

She dismissed the argument by Chief Mike Ozekhome, counsel for Kanu, that whether IPOB was a terrorist organisation was still a subject of appeal.

Nyako said since Kanu was on bench warrant, the law allowed that anywhere he was sighted, he can be arrested and brought to face trial.

“Rendition for the purpose of criminal investigation is allowed.

“In the instant case, there is bench warrant on the defendant (Kanu). Suffice to say, he is a fugitive before the court,” she said.