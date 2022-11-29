Court sentences IGP to three months in prison for contempt

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has sentenced the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba to three months in prison for disobeying a court order.

Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon issued the ruling on Tuesday following a suit that was filed by a police officer, Patrick Okoli, who was allegedly unlawfully and compulsorily retired from the Nigerian Police Force.

Olajuwon noted that though the Police Service Commission recommended Okoli’s reinstatement into the Police, a decision that was affirmed by the court, the IGP, refused to comply with the order.

Read also: Nigeria Air: Court adjourns proceeding till February 13

The court had also ordered the payment of N10million to the Applicant, being special and general damages for the unlawful, illegal and unconstitutional denial of his rights and privileges as a Senior Officer of the Nigeria Police Force from 1993 till date.

The Judge held that if the IGP fails to obey the order it made since October 21, 2011, he will remain in custody for another period.

“If at the end of the three months, the contemnor remains recalcitrant and still refuses to purge his contempt, he shall be committed for another period and until he purges his contempt”, the court held.