Court restricts Abuja protesters to Stadium

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Abuja has restricted participants of the August 1 hardship protest to the MKO Abiola Stadium. The decision followed an application by FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike.

Justice Sylvanus Oriji issued the order in response to an ex-parte application argued by Ogwu Onoja, representing the minister.

The minister sought an interim injunction to prevent protest leaders from gathering or marching on any roads, streets, offices, or public places within the FCT from August 1-10, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.

In his ruling, Justice Oriji acknowledged the protesters’ right to assemble but restricted their activities to the stadium, citing concerns expressed by the minister.

“In light of the above, the court finds it appropriate and expedient to grant an order under the omnibus or general prayer to ensure that the rights of the protesters are upheld while preventing negative impacts on other citizens’ rights to movement and ensuring that properties and public facilities are not destroyed,” Justice Oriji held.