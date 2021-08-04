Court restrains DSS from arresting Igboho, freezing his account

A High Court sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State has granted an ex-parte motion restraining the Department of State Services (DSS) and Nigeria’s attorney-general federation from arresting and blocking bank accounts of Yoruba secessionist, Sunday Adeyemo better known as Igboho.

The Cable reported that Ladiean Akintola, the judge, granted the order on Wednesday following an ex-parte motion moved by Yomi Aliu, Igboho’s lawyer at the Court.

Recall that Igboho and his wife were arrested at Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou on their way to Germany.

Ropo, the wife, was released after the pair was arraigned before a court in the country, but Igboho remains in custody after extradition hearing on the request of the Nigerian government stalled.

Hearing in the suit was adjourned till August 18.

Igboho was infuriated by wanton killings, rape, kidnappings, and harassment in the Ibarapa axis of Oyo State.

He had on January 16, 2021, issued a seven-day ultimatum to Fulani herdsmen in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Council of the state to leave the area or face eviction.

He made good his threat when he stormed the community on Friday, January 22, with hundreds of youths, leaving tales of wanton destruction, carnage, and arson behind. Since that fateful Friday, the atmosphere in the zone had been tense and charged.

DSS had on July 1 declared him wanted for allegedly stockpiling arms, an allegation he has since denied.

However, during the raid on his residence two of his close associates were shot dead in an exchange of gunfire with the security operatives while 12 suspects were arrested.

The DSS had subsequently vowed that Igboho would be tracked and even advised him to turn himself into security operatives.