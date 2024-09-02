Court remands #Endbadgovernance proteters in prison, to rule on bail application September 11

The Federal High Court has remanded the 10 #Endbadgovernance who at the Kuje Correctional Center.

The Federal Government on Monday arraigned 10 leaders and organisers of the #EndBadGovernance protesters before Justice Emeka Nwite at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The protesters face a six-count charge preferred against them by Kayode Egbetokun, the Inspector General of Police. They pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

In the charge sheet marked, FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024, the defendants were accused of “treason, destabilising the country.

During their arrangement before Justice Nwite, counsel to the defendants applied orally for bail.

Marshall Abubakar, counsel to the 1st to 4th defendants argued that no matter how heinous a crime against the defendants is, the presumption of innocence insures in favour of the defendants.

“I urge your Lordship to admit the 1st to 4th defendants for bail”, he said.

Deji Adeyanju, counsel to the 6 to 8th prayed the court to grant his clients bail, relying on Section 161 of ACJA 2015. “None of the defendants is criminal, they will not jump bail, and will not jeopardize their trail”, he said.

Counsel to the 5th defendant, Angel Love told the court that one of his clients is pregnant and needs medical care.

Simon Lough, the prosecution counsel opposed the bail and prayed the court to dismiss it.

Justice Nwite remanded the 5th defendant to Suleja Correctional Centre and the remaining nine to Kuje Prison. Justice Nwite adjourned the matter to September 11 for a ruling on the bail application.