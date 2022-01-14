Court puts Kano Chamber of Commerce’s Annual General Meeting on hold

The Kano Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA), Nigeria’s primer chamber movement, have been prevented by a Kano High Court from holding its Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The AGM, which was scheduled to hold on the 18th of last month, December, was prevented from holding owing to the court order, pending the determination of a suit instituted by members of the chamber.

The decision of the court to stop the conduct of the AGM has also brought to a halt the conduct of the arranged election into the executive council of the chamber, also earlier, planned to hold during the AGM.

Usman Darma, who is the first deputy- president of the Chamber, confirmed the development, while speaking to BusinessDay on Friday, in Kano.

According to him, the order was an outcome of legal action instituted by some aggrieved members of the chamber, against the conduct of the AGM, which is by extension affecting the election of a new executive council of the chamber.

Darma disclosed that the members of the chamber, who are behind the suit, have prayed that the court should stop the purported AGM on the ground that the report of the meeting prepared by the outgoing executive council, and circulated to members did not contain the financial statement of the chamber, which was against the new CAMA Act, currently in use in the country.

He said that when the case was brought up for mention, the Judge presiding over the case then ruled that the AGM be stopped pending the determination of the case.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that the Annual General Meeting of the Chamber, which was initially fixed for the 18th of last month, December, was stopped by a Kano High Court.

” The development was as a result of a case brought to the Court by some members of the chamber that the report of the AGM was not accomplished with the financial statement of the outgoing executive.

“With this decision of the court, the pending arrangements towards electing a new executive council for the chamber is also put on hold.

” The election will be held when all issues pending before the court are cleared, and we want all stakeholders in the Chamber to take note of this development “, he explained.

As the over 3000 members of the chamber await the outcome of the case, the incumbent executive council of the chamber will continue to preside over the administration of the chamber.