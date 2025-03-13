A Chief Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), a social media commentator, over allegations of criminal defamation against gospel singer Mercy Chinwo.

The court order mandates the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and produce VDM in court to face the charges.

Magistrate Emmanuel Iyanna issued the warrant on Thursday after VDM failed to appear following a summons issued on March 5. His lawyer, Deji Adeyanju, pleaded for reconsideration, assuring the court he would personally present his client, but the magistrate rejected the appeal and insisted security agencies enforce the order.

The case stems from allegations made by VDM on social media, accusing Chinwo of involvement in a contractual dispute and the alleged diversion of $345,000 linked to her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, also known as Eezee Tee.

Chinwo, through her lawyers led by Pelumi Olajengbesi of Law Corridor, provided documentary evidence, including emails and payment receipts, disputing the claims and arguing that the statements were false, damaging, and injurious to her public image.

The allegations, according to Chinwo’s legal team, violate Section 391 of the Penal Code and Section 24(1)(B) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

Chinwo has also filed a N1.1 billion civil lawsuit against VDM at the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. She seeks an order compelling him to delete, retract, and publicly apologise for all allegedly defamatory statements made against her and her brand.

Share