Kano State High Court has ordered the immediate arrest of Musa Abdullahi Lawan, the former commissioner for justice and attorney-general of the state.

Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu, issued the order as a result of the failure of Lawan, to appear before her court in respect of his arraignment over alleged misappropriation of public fund.

Lawal is facing a four-count charge of criminal misappropriation and breach of trust involving ₦240 million.

The case which is also involving Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, APC National Chairman and former Kano State Governor, is currently pending before the court.

In his ruling during Monday’s proceedings, the prosecution informed the court that Ganduje had not yet been served with the court summons despite an earlier order, while Lawal, who had been served, was absent.

In response, Justice Amina Adamu Aliyu ordered Lawal’s arrest and adjourned the case to May 6 for arraignment.

In a separate case, the court also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Jibrilla Muhammad, former Managing Director of Kano State Investment and Properties Limited (KSIP), over an alleged misappropriation of ₦212.4 million.

His co-defendant, Dauda Sheshe, had not yet been served. Their case was adjourned to April 29.

Both cases were also in respect of allegations of diverting public funds for personal use while in office.

