Court grants Yahaya Bello, ex-Kogi Gov. ₦500m bail in alleged ₦80.2bn fraud 

Yahaya Bello, former Kogi State Governor

The Federal High Court in Maitama, Abuja, has granted bail to Yahaya Bello, former Governor of Kogi State for ₦500 million. Bello, who is facing 19 counts of alleged criminal breach of trust and money laundering amounting to ₦80.2 billion, was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Until his bail conditions are met, he will remain in custody at the Nigerian Correctional Centre in Kuje.

During the hearing on Friday 2024, Bello, through his counsel, J.B. Daudu SAN, apologized to Justice Emeka Nwite for failing to appear in court earlier, citing procedural challenges rather than contempt.

Daudu assured the court of Bello’s commitment to attend all trial dates.

The court also imposed stringent bail conditions, including the surrender of Bello’s international passport, the provision of two sureties with properties within the court’s jurisdiction, and the submission of an affidavit of means.

Nwite emphasized his impartiality in the ruling, attributing his decision to the assurances provided by the defence counsel.

Bello pleaded not guilty to all charges, which include allegations of fraudulent transactions involving billions of naira and foreign currency from 2016 to 2023.

His trial is set to continue on February 24, February 28, March 6, and March 7, 2025.

