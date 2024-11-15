Court grants bail to Yahaya Bello’s co-defendants

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court has granted bail to Umar Oricha and Abdulsalami Hudu, co-defendants in the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) case against Yahaya Bello, a former governor of Kogi State.

The court also adjourned the case to November 27, as requested by the EFCC, due to an ongoing 30-day summons period for Bello.

At Thursday’s hearing, Jamiu Agoro, EFCC counsel, informed Justice Maryann Anenih that the 30-day window tied to the court’s October 3 order was still valid, meaning the summons for Bello had not expired.

Agoro also explained that November 20, the initial date proposed by the prosecution, was unsuitable, prompting a request to push the proceedings to November 27.

“We believe it would be inappropriate to proceed while the 30-day window is ongoing,” Agoro stated.

He argued that the new date would allow for proper compliance with the summons.

The court, therefore, granted administrative bail to Bello’s co-defendants, a decision that was not opposed by their respective counsels, Aliyu Saiki, and ZE Abass.

The EFCC also sought the court’s approval to post a hearing notice at Bello’s last known address, ensuring his awareness of the new date.

After listening to all counsels, Justice Anenih granted the EFCC’s requests for both the adjournment and the issuance of the hearing notice, scheduling November 27 as the date for Bello and his co-defendants to appear in court.

The case against Bello, Oricha, and Hudu involves a 16-count charge filed by the EFCC, with the trio facing multiple allegations in a corruption case that has garnered significant attention.

