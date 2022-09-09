Court grants bail to Benin palace secretary, others over alleged demolition of buildings in Edo

Frank Irabor, secretary, Benin Traditional Council (BTC) and four other persons were on Thursday granted bail by an Edo State High Court in Benin City for the alleged demolition of many buildings in Ulegun community in Ikpoba-Okha council of the state.

Justice Mary Itsueli of criminal court 4, Edo State high court, admitted the accused persons to bail in the sum of N1 million each with a surety each in like sum pending the final determination of the case at a later date.

The presiding judge also gave other bail conditions to include sureties that must be gainfully employed, passport photographs of the person standing for bail and the accused persons must appear in court on every adjourned date.

Sequel to the bail applications which was not opposed by Odabi Kingsley, director of Department of Public Prosecution (DPP), the court after listening to applications filed by Olayiwola Afolabi, counsel to Frank Irabor and others, granted bail to those charged with the offence namely Frank Irabor, Aghavbere Osawemwenguan, Abel Oko-Oboh, Ode Uloko and Oko-Oboh Ebosele.

Recall that last Thursday, the judge, while ruling on an application motion brought by the applicant, the commissioner of police, adjourned the case for two weeks until receipts of legal advice from the office of DPP, Edo State ministry of Justice, and remanded Frank Irabor, Oko-Oboh Ebosele, Aghavbere Osawemwenguan, Abel Oko-Oboh, Tuesday Atagamene, Okechukwu Okeke, Ode Uloko in prison custody over the purported participation in the destruction of about 60 houses belonging to different persons at Ulegun community.