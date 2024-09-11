Court grants bail to 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters

The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to the 10 #EndBadGovernance protesters who were arraigned and detained on charges of treason and attempting to destabilise the country.

Justice Emeka Nwite, presiding over the case, ruled on Wednesday that the defendants are entitled to bail, reiterating the principle that anyone charged with a criminal offence is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

“I have carefully considered the submissions of counsel from both sides. The bail is hereby granted to the defendants in the sum of N10 million each, with one surety in like sum”, Justice Nwite held.

Read also: Court remands #Endbadgovernance proteters in prison, to rule on bail application September 11

The Federal Government had arraigned the protesters, who are considered leaders and organizers of the #EndBadGovernance movement, before Justice Nwite on Monday last week.

The defendants are facing a six-count charge brought by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun. The charges, outlined in the charge sheet FHC/ABJ/CR/454/2024, include treason and efforts to destabilize the nation. All 10 defendants pleaded not guilty.

During the arraignment, Marshall Abubakar, counsel for the 1st to 4th defendants, made an oral application for bail, emphasizing the presumption of innocence that applies to the accused.

“No matter how heinous the allegations, the presumption of innocence stands in favour of the defendants. I urge Your Lordship to grant bail to the 1st to 4th defendants,” he argued.