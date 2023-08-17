Court dismisses illegal weapons charges against Emefiele
On Thursday, a Federal High Court in Lagos struck out charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition preferred against suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.
Justice Nicholas Oweibo struck out the charges against Emefiele for lack of diligent prosecution at the Federal High Court in Lagos. This followed an application by the Federal Government to withdraw the charges.
The oral application was made on Tuesday by Mr Mohammed Abubakar. Abubakar is the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, in the Federal Ministry of Justice.
Abubakar said the application was informed by emerging facts that needed further investigations.
Read also: Photos: Emefiele taken through court backdoor to cut paparazzi
He had prayed to the court to grant the application.
Emefiele’s counsel, Mr Joseph Daudu (SAN), had, however, opposed the application.
Daudu argued that the government disobeyed the court’s order granting Emefiele’s bail and should not have its application entertained by the court.
“We have an application that the government has disregarded the court’s order. It says the respondent/ defendant should be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service,” he submitted.
He added that the application for withdrawal of charges must be in writing.
O8O 8271 2224 }
O8O 8271 2224 }
E-AUCTIONit’s legal approve by the federal government of Nigerian opportunity to get a car at minimum price
Mama Africa #17,000 •Tomatoes Rice # *15,000* •Cap Rice #15,000 •My Food #17,000 •Mama Gold #17,500 •Ade Brazil #15,000 •Elephant Gold #15,000 •Royal Umbrella #15,000 Etc.
priceE.G
GOLF3= N250,000,, (DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
GOLF4= N300.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA BIG DADDY= N500.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA MATRIX= N600.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA SPIDER= N950k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA MUSCLE #850,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HIACE BUS= N900k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HILUX= N1m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA EVIL SPIRIT= N600.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
DINNER TRUCK= N900k,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA ACCORD= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA AVALON= N800.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA COROLLA= N550.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
COASTA BUS= N3.5M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA VENZA N1,600,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS IS250 1, 000,000.00(DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS IS350 1.300,000.00(DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS RX350= N2.,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS RX330= N1m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS GL470 N2.5m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LEXUS ES330 #950,000 (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
LEXUS ES350 1,300,000. (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
RANGE ROVER SPORT 2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
RANGE ROVER EVOGUE 3.0M (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ GLK 2.8M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ ML350 #1.9M (DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ CLS 2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
ACURA ZDX 1,300,000. (DEPEND ON THE MODEL)
ACURA MDX 1.2M(DEPEND ON THE MODEL).
TIPER= N3.5M,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA HIGHLANDER= N950.000,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA AVENSIS= N650.000,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA PRADO= N1.3m,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA SEINNA= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
MERCEDES BENZ c300= N1.8m,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
NISSAN PATHFENDER= N850.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA RAV4= N700.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
HONDA PILOT= N850.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
RANGE ROVER= N3.M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
LAND ROVER-JEEP= N1. 8M,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
TOYOTA PICNIC= N650.000,,(DEPENDS ON THE MODEL).
AND A LOT OF CARS ARE AVAILABLE PLEASE CONTACT #No_O8O 8271 2224 }