Court dismisses illegal weapons charges against Emefiele

On Thursday, a Federal High Court in Lagos struck out charges of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition preferred against suspended Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo struck out the charges against Emefiele for lack of diligent prosecution at the Federal High Court in Lagos. This followed an application by the Federal Government to withdraw the charges.

The oral application was made on Tuesday by Mr Mohammed Abubakar. Abubakar is the Director of Public Prosecutions, DPP, in the Federal Ministry of Justice.

Abubakar said the application was informed by emerging facts that needed further investigations.

He had prayed to the court to grant the application.

Emefiele’s counsel, Mr Joseph Daudu (SAN), had, however, opposed the application.

Daudu argued that the government disobeyed the court’s order granting Emefiele’s bail and should not have its application entertained by the court.

“We have an application that the government has disregarded the court’s order. It says the respondent/ defendant should be remanded at the Nigeria Correctional Service,” he submitted.

He added that the application for withdrawal of charges must be in writing.