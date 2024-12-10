Court denies Farotimi bail, adjourns case to December 20

A magistrate court in Ado-Ekiti has adjourned Dele Farotimi’s bail ruling to December 20.

Abayomi Adeosun, the magistrate, reserved ruling on the bail application, asking that the activist be remanded in prison.

During the court proceedings, Farotimi pleaded not guilty to the 14-count charge preferred against him by the police.

Adeyinka Olumide-Fusika, Farotimi’s counsel, had filed a preliminary objection asking the court to strike out the charge.

He posited that the charge before the court was unknown to law and the offence of defamation was not recognised under the Criminal Law of Ekiti State, 2021.

Farotimi is facing a case against Afe Babalola, SAN, who claims the activist defamed him in his new book, ‘Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System,’ which became a best seller on Amazon after his arrest.

Farotimi had been arrested from Lagos and moved to Ekiti, where he appeared before the magistrate court last Wednesday.

The magistrate court, the Ado Ekiti Division, on Tuesday, ordered that Farotimi be remanded at the state’s correctional centre.

