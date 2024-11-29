Court adjourns Yahaya Bello’s arraignment to December 13 over legal representation

The Federal High Court in Abuja has deferred the arraignment of former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello on an alleged 80 billion fraud case to December 13, 2024, after rejecting the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) request to proceed without the defendant’s counsel.

Initially scheduled for January 21, 2025, the arraignment date was moved forward at the EFCC’s request.

Justice Emeka Nwite emphasized the need for fair hearing, stating, “It will be unfair if the matter is taken without the defendant’s counsel. It would be a different thing if the defendant had no counsel.”

The court directed the prosecution to serve the defendant’s lawyers with the application for abridgment of time.

Kemi Pinheiro, the EFCC’s counsel, argued that the defendant’s presence, not his lawyer’s, was legally required for arraignment.

However, Justice Nwite declined the plea and ordered Bello to remain in EFCC custody until the new date.

At the last sitting on October 30, Justice Nwite had fixed January 21 for the arraignment, but the EFCC sought an earlier date without notifying Bello’s lawyers.

Bello remains in EFCC custody on this case and another 110 billion charge pending before Justice Maryann Anenih of the FCT High Court, with a bail ruling expected on December 10.

Share