Cost of governance: Pepple c’ttee stops creation of new agencies

The Ama Pepple committee on the review of parastatals, agencies and commissions, on Tuesday, recommended the stoppage of new agencies and the reduction of the incursion of political appointees into the federal civil service.

“To conclude this assignment, the committee met 13 times, collected and collated information from all ministries, held interviews with permanent secretaries and heads of agencies, reviewed approved budgetary provisions and relevant literature as well as relevant acts of parliament, and administrative instruments to reach its findings and make necessary recommendations,” Pepple, a former federal permanent secretary, said while submitting the report to Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation.

The committee recommended the “placing of a moratorium on the creation of new federal parastatals, agencies and commissions.

It also advised the Federal Government to “direct the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission to adhere strictly to the Act establishing it and henceforth desist from approving salaries, and strict adherence by political office holders to the terms of their engagement especially in relation to the appointment of aides”.

According to Pepple, the committee’s recommendations were strictly guided by the terms of reference and focussed on reducing the cost of governance, improving efficiency, eliminating duplication or overlapping functions and propriety/impropriety of government funding professional associations.

Read also: Bill to make degree qualification for president, governors, lawmakers passes second reading

“I wish to also inform your excellency that, in order not to leave any gaps, the Committee expanded its work to cover the period immediately after the release of the original report, because starting from the release of the white paper was likely to leave out parastatals, agencies and commissions created between 2012 and 2014.”

Part of the committee’s responsibilities was to assist the Federal Government to address the drivers of the high cost of governance.

The committee noted that “as we approach another election year, we do appreciate the concerns of government in adopting and implementing the recommendations proffered.

“However, Nigeria faces a fierce urgency of yesterday in reducing the cost of governance to ensure that we improve the living standards of the populace and not use government as a source of avoidable wasteful spending.

Pepple noted that the implementation plan and key performance indicators provided the Federal Government with an opportunity to seriously consider the recommendations proffered as it was designed with considerations for the human angle of implementing them.

“There will never be any better time to implement any reforms because there will always be reasons, justifiable and otherwise for it not to occur especially in a democratic dispensation.”

She observed that President Muhammadu Buhari’s consistent support for reforms and avowed commitment to leave a lasting legacy places him in good stead to deal with these issues that have been avoided by previous administrations.

“It is our hope that the Federal Government would conclude the review report in good time for the implementation to commence in line with the development timelines for the overall benefit of the country.

Boss Mustapha, said the submission of the reports provided the government the “opportunity to move quickly with concluding this almost ten years problem”

“Like the Petroleum Industry Act that took more than two decades to conclude, this administration will also conclude this and timely too before it becomes embroiled in other matters”

“To take this forward, the government receives the reports of these two committees. For the report of the committee on the review of the White Paper on restructuring and rationalisation of Federal Government parastatals, agencies and commission submitted in 2014”

“Your recommendations are noted and the government’s position would be made known as soon as possible. On the other hand, a White Paper committee would be set up to review the report of the committee on parastatals, agencies and commissions created between 2012 and October 2021” Mustapha said.