Cosmos Maduka, Chairman of Coscharis Motors, has urged youths seeking to make a difference to remain committed and steadfast in their pursuit of excellence.

He made this appeal during the unveiling of “Dr Cosmos Maduka Drive” in his honour, located along Lekki Free Trade Zone, near Dangote Refinery, Ibeju-Lekki, Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GText Homes, a subsidiary of GText Holdings, named a street in Jasper Gardenia Estate after Maduka.

Maduka highlighted the importance of hard work, resilience, and determination, urging young people to pursue greatness with hunger and dedication.

“My advice to young people is to be hungry, committed, and go out there to make a difference.

“The worst thing you can do is nothing. It doesn’t matter how many times you fall—just get back up again,” he said.

He referenced scripture, saying, “Even a righteous man falls seven times and rises seven times,” encouraging perseverance in all circumstances.

Celebrating his 66th birthday, Maduka reflected on his journey and expressed gratitude for impacting lives, especially among the younger generation.

“Every day of my life at 66, I want to live and add value like fertiliser to the young generation—there’s nothing more important,” he said.

Stephen Akintayo, Chairman of GText Holdings, praised Maduka’s dedication to business growth and highlighted the alignment of their values.

“Maduka’s story is powerful. We are thrilled to name this street in his honour,” Akintayo said during the ceremony.

